Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Natera by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after acquiring an additional 655,121 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $659,417.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

