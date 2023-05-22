Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 281.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $382.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

