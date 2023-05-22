Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

