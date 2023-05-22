Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,548 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,775,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

