Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.