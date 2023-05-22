Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,716 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.