Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 497,635 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $6,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,177,000 after acquiring an additional 249,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

