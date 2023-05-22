Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,491 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

