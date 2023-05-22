SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

