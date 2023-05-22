SVB Wealth LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $342.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.