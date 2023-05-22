Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.