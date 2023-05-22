Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $82.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

