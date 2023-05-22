SVB Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,349 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,932 shares of company stock worth $53,519,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $92.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

