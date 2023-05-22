Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Enstar Group worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $264.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.18. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

