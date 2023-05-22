Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

