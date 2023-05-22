Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 128,240 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,240 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

