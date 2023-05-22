Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 321,519 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,519 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

