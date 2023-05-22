Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,217 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

