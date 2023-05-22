Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Insider Activity

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.