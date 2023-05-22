Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.