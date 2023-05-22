PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

