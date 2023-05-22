Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,773.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,608.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,346.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

