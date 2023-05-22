Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

