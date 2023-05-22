Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $144.36.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

