PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Eastman Chemical worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,224,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 795,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 177,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

