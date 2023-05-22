Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $37,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

