PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $33,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $216.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

