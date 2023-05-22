PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,359 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PEG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.