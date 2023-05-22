First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.