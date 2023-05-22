Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

