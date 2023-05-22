Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FATE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

