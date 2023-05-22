Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of American Financial Group worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AFG stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

