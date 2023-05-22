Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.