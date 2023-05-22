Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,346.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,575.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.43. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,325.33 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.