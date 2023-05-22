Vise Technologies Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

