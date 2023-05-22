PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 44,991 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,991 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

