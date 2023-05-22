The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

