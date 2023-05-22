Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,116 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

