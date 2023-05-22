Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP opened at $70.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

