Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

