Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

