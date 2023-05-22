Commerce Bank Has $3.42 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFX opened at $210.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day moving average is $201.81. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

