SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.14. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $229.48 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

