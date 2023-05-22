CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,944.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 316,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 309,820 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.22 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.