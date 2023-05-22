Loop Capital Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

