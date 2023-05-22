Loop Capital Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.
Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of EXP stock opened at $167.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
