Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 106,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

