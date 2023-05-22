Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 960.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $681.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

