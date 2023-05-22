Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

