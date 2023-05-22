FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $351.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

