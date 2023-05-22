Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $201.88 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

